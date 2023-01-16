UGC for ‘separate recruitment commission’ for university

In this context, the UGC has proposed to form a “separate appointment commission” for the universities changing the current recruitment system, where the authorities of concerned university recruit the teachers and officials and employees at all levels.

A total of 17 proposals, including constitution of separate appointment commission, were put forth in the annual report the UGC presented to President M Abdul Hamid, the chancellor of all public universities, on 12 January.

The UGC report said national newspapers often carry reports of recruitment of teachers and officials and other employees at universities through nepotism, corruption and irregularities. This damages the image of universities and the government. A separate recruitment commission could be formed with competent people to ensure transparency and accountability.in

The report also proposed that universities come up with policies in keeping with the UGC’s minimum prescribed qualification (MPQ) guidelines for appointing the teachers and officials and employees.