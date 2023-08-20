Australian Education Expo held in Dhaka

To shed light on the educational prospects Australia offers, the Australian Education Expo, orchestrated and hosted by Executive Study Abroad, was convened at the Westin Hotel in the capital city recently, said a press release.

Distinguished delegates from acclaimed institutions like the University of Adelaide, Monash University and Macquarie University participated in this educational exposition. These institutions introduced scholarships, some covering up to a hundred per cent of tuition, exclusively for Bangladeshi students. The expo furnished students with the invaluable chance to evaluate potential admissions through real-time assessments by diverse universities and engage in direct dialogues with university representatives.