US embassy organises largest US university fair

US Charge d’ Affaires Nathan Flook on Saturday inaugurated the Fall 2023 US university fair, organized by the US Embassy, through its EducationUSA platform, said a press release.

More than 5,000 visitors from across the country came to interact with 31 American colleges and universities – the highest number of US institutions to date in Bangladesh.

This follows a student fair that saw around 3,000 visitors in Chattogram and was the largest US university engagement outside of Dhaka.