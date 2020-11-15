‘Moral, sex education needed to prevent sexual harassment’

Moral and sex education along with coordinated efforts from families, educational institution and administration are needed to prevent sexual harassment, child marriage and ensure the rights of girls, speakers said at a discussion on Saturday.

They made the observation at a webinar on ‘Exploring the reality and possible remedy of concurrent sexual harassment and rape issues in Bangladesh’ organised by Chittagong University Debating Society (CUDS).

Mehtab Khanam, the chairman of Education and Counselling Psychology at Dhaka University, urged the government to provide proper sexual education.

“Sexual education is a must to create awareness in the society. Educational institutions can bring big changes easily as it has a big impact on a child growing up,” she said.