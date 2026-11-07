BUET follows Dhaka University, keeps 2026–27 admission test on schedule

The date for the undergraduate admission test for the 2026–27 academic session at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been announced. The admission test for the session will be held on 16 January 2027. This information was confirmed in a notice published on BUET’s website today, Saturday.

Applications for first-year undergraduate admission at BUET for the 2026–27 academic session are expected to open on 21 November 2026. Following the University of Dhaka (DU), BUET is also set to hold its undergraduate admission test for the 2026–27 academic session as originally scheduled.