BUET follows Dhaka University, keeps 2026–27 admission test on schedule
The date for the undergraduate admission test for the 2026–27 academic session at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been announced. The admission test for the session will be held on 16 January 2027. This information was confirmed in a notice published on BUET’s website today, Saturday.
Applications for first-year undergraduate admission at BUET for the 2026–27 academic session are expected to open on 21 November 2026. Following the University of Dhaka (DU), BUET is also set to hold its undergraduate admission test for the 2026–27 academic session as originally scheduled.
There was no preliminary screening test for admission in the 2025–26 academic session. Eligible candidates were selected solely through a written examination. The notice does not say whether the same system will be followed this year to select eligible candidates for admission. BUET said the application deadline and other details would be announced in a subsequent notice.
Meanwhile, supplementary examinations for students who failed in one or two subjects in the HSC and equivalent examinations will begin on 1 December 2026. The results of these examinations will be published afterwards. A meeting was recently held at the Ministry of Education to consider the situation of these students.
Following that meeting, both Dhaka University and BUET issued notices stating that their admission tests would be held as scheduled. As a result, even if they pass the supplementary examinations, nearly 420,000 students who failed in one or two subjects will not have the opportunity to sit the admission tests at BUET and Dhaka University.