National University to launch 12 professional courses

The information was provided in a press release signed by Md Ataur Rahman, director of the public relations department of the National University.
VC Mashiur Rahman said during the meeting, keeping the demand of this era in mind, National University has readied an academic and physical master plan. As part of that plan, NU is about to launch 12 professional courses for creating skilled manpower.
Through these courses, students will be able to find new employment opportunities at home and abroad. Besides, the university is working to ensure blended education system keeping the corona pandemic situation in mind, he added.
Those 12 professional courses that were approved at the meeting are, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Language English and Arabic, Entrepreneurship, Farming Technology, Data Analysis, Tourism and Travel Management, Supply Chain Management, Digital Marketing, Capital Market and Investment, Certified Accounting Technician, Cyber Security and Security Management.
34 members of the academic council including Mesbah Kamal, professor at the history department of Dhaka University, Md Hamidul Haque, member of PSC, professor Abdus Salam Howlader, treasurer of National University, Sabbir Ahmed, professor at the political science department of Dhaka University, Jalal Ahmed, Director of Bangla Academy, Molla Mahfuz Al-Hossain, registrar of National University, dean of the university were present at the meeting.
Deans' committee of the university along with teachers designed the curriculum and course schedule of these 12 courses taking two and half years. And, it received final approval at the academic council’s meeting on Thursday.