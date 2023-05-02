6 JU students to get Prime Minister Gold Medal

A total of 6 female students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have been selected for the Prime Minister Gold Medal-2019 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in recognition of their outstanding results, reports BSS.

The selected students are: Mousumi Akter of Drama and Dramatics department, Beauty Akter of Environmental Sciences department, Marufatun Nahar of Economics department, Mumtarin Jannat Oishee of Microbiology department, Rabeya Jannat from the Marketing department, and Lima Aktar of Law and Justice department.