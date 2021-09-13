New curricula in schools, colleges from 2023: Dipu Moni

The Education Minister revealed this information at a press briefing on National Curricula Framework presentation at the Secretariat.

According to the new curricula, there will be no science, arts and commerce sections up to class X, and they will be trained on technical subjects.

“The new curricula couldn’t be introduced in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now we’ll introduce it in 2023 and the new curricula will be introduced in all classes by 2025,” she said.