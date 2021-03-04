New provost, resident teacher recruited for Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall

A new provost and resident teacher of the female student hall under construction at Jagannath University have been appointed. The registrar's office of the university issued two separate official orders in this regard on Thursday.



According to the official letter, professor Shamima Begum of microbiology at Jagannath University, has been appointed as the provost of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall for the next two years.



Another official order said associate professor Protiva Rani Karmaker of the university's Institute of Modern Languages has been appointed as a resident teacher at Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall for the next two years.



They will be entitled to allowances and other benefits as per the rules, and the order would come into effect from Thursday.



Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall's newly appointed residential teacher Protiva Rani Karmaker told Prothom Alo, "My main responsibility will be to promote a learning environment, creativity, security and patriotism among the students of the hall."