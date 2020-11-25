Next SSC, HSC exams likely to be deferred

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
SSC and HSC exams in 2021 likely to defer
SSC and HSC exams in 2021 likely to deferProthom Alo

Education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said next year's SSC and HSC exams are likely to be delayed due to novel coronavirus situation.

The minister made the disclosure at a virtual press briefing on school admission.

We want to take classes for three months based on curtailed syllabus. Therefore, the SSC and HSC examinations might be deferred for a month or two
Dipu Moni, Education minister

Revealing that the authorities have prepared a curtailed syllabus for the SSC and HSC examinees that can be completed in three months, Dipu Moni said, “We want to take classes for three months based on curtailed syllabus. Therefore, the SSC and HSC examinations might be deferred for a month or two.”

Advertisement

SSC examinations are generally held in February each year and HSC in April. But the academic calendar has seriously been disrupted this year due to the closure of educational institutions since 17 March.

According to the latest development, educational institutions would remain closed till 19 December due to coronavirus situation.

The minister also said the schools under the ministry would admit students through lottery in each class. Details of the admission would be revealed by 7 December.

More News

Admission at secondary schools through lottery: Dipu Moni

Admission at secondary schools through lottery: Dipu Moni

US offers free online course for English language skills

US offers free online course for English language skills

Refugee Studies Unit of BRAC University starts journey

Refugee Studies Unit of BRAC University starts journey

Edu minister to address press on secondary level admission test Wednesday

Education minister Dipu Moni