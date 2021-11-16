Next year’s public exams won’t be held as per schedule: Dipu Moni

There is no scope to hold the public examinations next year as per schedule, said education minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday. "It is not possible to hold the public examinations of 2022 in time," she said, reports UNB.

"Measures will be taken to make up the losses caused by delay in holding the SSC examinations and the students will not face any problem," she added.

The education minister came up with the information while replying to a question of newsmen after visiting Chandpur Hasan Ali Government High School exam center on Tuesday.

The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations began in the country on Sunday, maintaining health protocols.