Next year’s public exams won’t be held as per schedule: Dipu Moni

Usually, the SSC examinations are held in February but this year the exams were delayed due to the pandemic.
Regarding vaccination of students she said, "The health ministry is trying to vaccinate all the HSC examinees. Though we don't have sufficient infrastructures in every district to continue the inoculation drive with Pfizer vaccine but the authorities concerned are trying their level best."
A campaign to vaccinate school students, aged 12-17, against Covid-19 kicked off at 12 centers in Dhaka on 1 November.