Education

Next year’s public exams won’t be held as per schedule: Dipu Moni

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

There is no scope to hold the public examinations next year as per schedule, said education minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday. "It is not possible to hold the public examinations of 2022 in time," she said, reports UNB.

"Measures will be taken to make up the losses caused by delay in holding the SSC examinations and the students will not face any problem," she added.

The education minister came up with the information while replying to a question of newsmen after visiting Chandpur Hasan Ali Government High School exam center on Tuesday.

The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations began in the country on Sunday, maintaining health protocols.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Usually, the SSC examinations are held in February but this year the exams were delayed due to the pandemic.

Regarding vaccination of students she said, "The health ministry is trying to vaccinate all the HSC examinees. Though we don't have sufficient infrastructures in every district to continue the inoculation drive with Pfizer vaccine but the authorities concerned are trying their level best."

A campaign to vaccinate school students, aged 12-17, against Covid-19 kicked off at 12 centers in Dhaka on 1 November.

Advertisement
Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement