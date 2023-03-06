Applications open for Fulbright Foreign Student Program

The Fulbright Program is the US government's flagship international educational exchange program aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the US and other countries around the world. The program is sponsored by the US Department of State and is administered by the Institute of International Education.
The program welcomes applications from students of all disciplines with a special focus on university administration and curriculum development in higher education, public health, biological and physical sciences, social sciences, humanities, business, economics, public policy, environmental sciences, urban planning, the arts, psychology, and security studies.
The application window will remain open till 11:59pm EST on 1 June 2023.
The eligible participants need to have at least a four-year bachelors degree, with an outstanding academic record from an accredited public or private university in Bangladesh. Also, they will need to have at least two years of full-time professional experience relevant to the proposed field of study.
However, they cannot have a degree from a US college or university or be enrolled in a current degree program in the US. And the eligible participants cannot hold a masters degree from any foreign country.
They are also required to be fluent in English with a minimum iBT TOEFL score of 90 or IELTS 7.0 and be a Bangladeshi citizen residing in Bangladesh at the time of application.