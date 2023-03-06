Applications open for Fulbright Foreign Student Program

The eligible participants need to have at least a four-year bachelors degree, with an outstanding academic record from an accredited public or private university in Bangladesh. Also, they will need to have at least two years of full-time professional experience relevant to the proposed field of study.

However, they cannot have a degree from a US college or university or be enrolled in a current degree program in the US. And the eligible participants cannot hold a masters degree from any foreign country.

They are also required to be fluent in English with a minimum iBT TOEFL score of 90 or IELTS 7.0 and be a Bangladeshi citizen residing in Bangladesh at the time of application.