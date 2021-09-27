'No possibility to hold JSC, JDC exams'

SSC examination will begin on 14 November and end on 23 November. Then, HSC examination will be held throughout the December. So, there is no scope to take JSC and JDC examinations in November and December, the official added.

The chairman of Dhaka education board Nehal Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Monday evening that they haven’t got any direction from the education ministry yet.

Another official said, education minister Dipu Moni will make an announcement over the matter.