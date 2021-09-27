'No possibility to hold JSC, JDC exams'

So, the preparatory tasks—questions formulation and printing—haven’t started.
Meanwhile, the education ministry on Monday announced the dates for holding Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.
As per the announcement, SSC examination will begin on 14 November and end on 23 November. After that, HSC examination will start from 2 December and continue up to 30 December.
Every year, JSC, JDC and Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations are usually held in November.
An official of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Dhaka told Prothom Alo that there is no possibility to hold the JSC and JDC examinations in this year.
SSC examination will begin on 14 November and end on 23 November. Then, HSC examination will be held throughout the December. So, there is no scope to take JSC and JDC examinations in November and December, the official added.
The chairman of Dhaka education board Nehal Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Monday evening that they haven’t got any direction from the education ministry yet.
Another official said, education minister Dipu Moni will make an announcement over the matter.
Uncertainty over PEC examination
Earlier, the primary and mass education ministry said that the PEC and equivalent Ebtedayee examinations for fifth graders will be held at the end of November or the beginning of December in this year under the shortened syllabus.
But the ministry hasn’t taken any preparation to hold these examinations.
When asked about the matter, the director general of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam told Prothom Alo that they haven’t taken any fresh decision over holding the examination.