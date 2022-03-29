Noted academics reluctant to become VC: Dipu Moni

Dipu Moni came up with these remarks following the criticism from the two lawmakers of the opposition party over the corruption of different universities’ VCs.
On Tuesday’s session, the minister presented a bill titled ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Pirojpur-2022’ before the parliament.
Addressing the discussion over passing the bill, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid said the government is establishing universities one after another. But what are the real scenarios of these universities? The VCs are leaving the universities under police protection.
He demanded the appointment of the actual academics against the VC posts.
Jatiya Party (JaPa) lawmaker Mujibul Haque said, "We used to bow down in respect to the VCs in the past. But now we feel ashamed hearing the news of their corruption. They are recruiting their family members and indulging in corruption.
The parliamentarian demanded to appoint the VC beyond the political consideration.
BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana said the government is establishing universities one after another but these universities are not playing a minimum role in generating employment.
In replying to the criticisms, education minister Dipu Moni said there are some critics over the activities of some VCs. But the effective steps are being taken. So, it is not fair to make generalised comments about all VCs.
She said a VC needs to have leadership quality along with the academic one. "Apart from this, we have to take into consideration whether the person played any administrative role. After considering these matters, the best candidate names are proposed."
"We would feel proud if we could appoint our prominent academics as the VCs. But many of them are not willing to take this administrative responsibility," the minister added.
However, BNP leader Harunur Rashid said as there is a lack of trust and an atmosphere to work independently, noted teachers are not eager to lead the university.