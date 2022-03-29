Noted academics reluctant to become VC: Dipu Moni

Addressing the discussion over passing the bill, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid said the government is establishing universities one after another. But what are the real scenarios of these universities? The VCs are leaving the universities under police protection.

He demanded the appointment of the actual academics against the VC posts.

Jatiya Party (JaPa) lawmaker Mujibul Haque said, "We used to bow down in respect to the VCs in the past. But now we feel ashamed hearing the news of their corruption. They are recruiting their family members and indulging in corruption.

The parliamentarian demanded to appoint the VC beyond the political consideration.