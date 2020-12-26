Now IU students demand reopening of dorms before exams

Students of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on Friday demanded reopening of residential dormitories before sitting for exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports news agency UNB.
Student organisations including IU unit Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Chhatra Maitree, and different non-aligned bodies issued a press release to voice their demand.
The students of Islamic University made the demand when the students of Dhaka University have already been demonstrating for over a week demanding opening the residential dormitories before holding exams.
They said students must be provided with residential facilities, health protection, and transport facilities to prepare for exams.
Bangladesh Chhatra Union’s IU unit president Nurunnabi Islam Sabuj said that the decision of holding exams while keeping the residential halls closed was irrational.
“There are not enough accommodation facilities around the university. We expect that the university will take the exams after ensuring residential facilities.”
IU vice chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam told the news agency that they would reopen the halls after getting directives from the higher authorities.
On 22 December, the university decided to hold exams of the final year and masters.