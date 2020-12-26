Now IU students demand reopening of dorms before exams

Students of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on Friday demanded reopening of residential dormitories before sitting for exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports news agency UNB.

Student organisations including IU unit Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Chhatra Maitree, and different non-aligned bodies issued a press release to voice their demand.

The students of Islamic University made the demand when the students of Dhaka University have already been demonstrating for over a week demanding opening the residential dormitories before holding exams.

They said students must be provided with residential facilities, health protection, and transport facilities to prepare for exams.