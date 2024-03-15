Competition on 'Discovering Bangladesh through the Lens of Posters' held at AIUB

The Bangladesh Studies course, under the Department of Social Science, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised a poster competition with the theme 'Discovering Bangladesh through the lens of Posters' at the AIUB Permanent Campus, said a press release.

The posters showcased various aspects of Bangladesh, including its people, cultural diversity, archaeological heritage, geography, tourism, development, digital advancements, emergence as a new nation, social structure, arts, festivals, politics, and governance.