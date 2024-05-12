Get SSC, equivalent exam results in three ways

Apart from this, the results can be received through SMSs as well. To get the result through SMS, you have to go to the message option of the mobile phone and write SSC, then give a space and write the first three letters of the respective board in English.

Then give another space and write the roll number followed by yet another space and then the year of the examination. Then you have to send the SMS to the number, 16222 (Example: SSC DHA ROLL YEAR). The students will receive their results in the return message.