Get SSC, equivalent exam results in three ways
The authorities will publish results of the SSC and equivalent examinations on Sunday. The result sheets will be available for download after 11:00am.
The results can be downloaded by clicking on the result corner of Dhaka education board’s website (www.educationboardresults.gov.bd) and by entering the board name along with the EIIN number of the educational institutions.
Apart from this, the results can be received through SMSs as well. To get the result through SMS, you have to go to the message option of the mobile phone and write SSC, then give a space and write the first three letters of the respective board in English.
Then give another space and write the roll number followed by yet another space and then the year of the examination. Then you have to send the SMS to the number, 16222 (Example: SSC DHA ROLL YEAR). The students will receive their results in the return message.
The notice from Dhaka education board stated that the students can enter the website of Dhaka education board and download their result sheet by providing their roll and registration numbers.
To get educational-institute based result sheet, they have to enter the website of the board, click on to the result corner and enter the EIIN number of the educational institute. The result sheet of that educational institute can be downloaded this way.
The SSC and equivalent examinations started on 15 February this year. Usually, there is a custom of publishing the results within 60 days of the examination being over.