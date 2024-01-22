Monash University Foundation orientation programme held at UCB
The Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a partner of Monash College in Australia, held an orientation progamme to welcome the year’s first batch of students of the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY). The event was held at the UCB Campus in the capital.
The programme started with introductory speeches by Prof Muhammad Ismail Hossain, dean of academic affairs, and Prof Hew Gill, president and provost, at the UCB.
Daniel Lum from International Recruitment and Development of Monash University Malaysia and Azra Karim, in-country representative from Monash Australia also addressed the programme.
After that a session was held to introduce UCB and the MUFY programme. All the necessary information regarding the Monash programmes were presented in this session.
Although the orientation programme for MUFY January 2024 Intake is over, Universal College Bangladesh will continue to keep the admission window open for MUFY January Intake till 2 February 2024.
Prof Hew Gill, president and provost, UCB said, “I would like to congratulate all our new students present here, ready to embark on this incredible education journey. At UCB we look forward to working together to take you all closer to your own unique goals. We are glad to have you all on board, and we hope for a productive future ahead”.