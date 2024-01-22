Monash University Foundation orientation programme held at UCB

The Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a partner of Monash College in Australia, held an orientation progamme to welcome the year’s first batch of students of the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY). The event was held at the UCB Campus in the capital.

The programme started with introductory speeches by Prof Muhammad Ismail Hossain, dean of academic affairs, and Prof Hew Gill, president and provost, at the UCB.

Daniel Lum from International Recruitment and Development of Monash University Malaysia and Azra Karim, in-country representative from Monash Australia also addressed the programme.