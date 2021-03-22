Education

Online learning platform Learntoupgrade launched in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Multinational online learning platform learntoupgrade.com.bd was launched in Dhaka on Friday.

The online platform has over 100 courses to offer to the learners. The platform operates in countries such as Singapore, Nepal and India, says a press release.

Guests from various universities of Bangladesh and consultants from different sectors took part in the online launching ceremony.

To mark the inauguration in Bangladesh, the learntoupgrade.com.bd has offered month-long free courses for all learners of Bangladesh, the press release adds.

