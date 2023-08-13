Russian House in Dhaka celebrates International Youth Day at DIU

As a result, they are able to play a special role in the development activities of Bangladesh by completing their education easily. Russian House in Dhaka has always been and will continue to cooperate in all activities including education, culture and science to develop the talent of the youth of Bangladesh.

During the visit, the director of the Russian House in Dhaka met Md Sabur Khan, founder and chairman, of the Board of Trustees DIU.

The seminar was presided over by professor Md Fokhray Hossain, Director of International Affairs of DIU and he gratefully recalled the friendly role of Russia in various development activities including the great liberation war of Bangladesh and the reconstruction of post-war Bangladesh and said that the independence of Bangladesh would have been impossible without the active support of the then Soviet Union and the current Russia. Russia is the best friend of Bangladesh forever.