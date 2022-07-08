Over 50pc students face wide learning gap

In this context, the education ministry took a step to ascertain the learning gap and the study was done though BEDU.

The research says the learning gap has emerged in Bangla, English and mathematics among the students who were eighth graders in 2021. These students now study in class IX and would take SSC exams in 2024.

The government has already announced the SSC exams in 2023 will be held in a shortened syllabus. That’s why the study was done considering the students who would sit for SSC exams in 2024 so that remedial action could be taken.

BEDU works in coordination with the Dhaka education board.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, Tapan Kumar Sarker on Thursday said they have submitted the report to the ministry.

The research was done on 14,000 students and 6,000 teachers chosen through random sampling. The students took online exams on the three subjects while opinions of the teachers were taken on learning gap.

The gap has been classified into three categories – low, medium and high. Failure to answer to 60 per cent of question in the online exam was considered as high learning gap while 50-59 per cent was categorised as medium.