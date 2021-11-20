Phd seminar on 'Village Court' held at IU

A PhD seminar on 'The Concept of Access to Justice and Development of Village Court in Bangladesh' was held Saturday at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia, reports BSS.

Islamic University Law department arranged the seminar at the seminar room of the Law faculty on the campus around 11:00 am. IU treasurer professor Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan addressed the event as the chief guest while professor Nurun Nahar, chairperson of the Law department, was in the chair.