Phd seminar on 'Village Court' held at IU

Professor Halima Khatun, dean of Law faculty, professor M Selim Toha of law department addressed the programme as the special guests while associate professor Abdul Karim Khan of the department delivered speech as the discussant.
Over 50 teachers from different departments including professor Kazi M Atiqur Rahman, professor Shahjahan Mondol, professor Reba Mondol of Law department, professor Jahangir Hossain, professor Anowar Hossain of Islamic History and Culture department, professor Maher, Professor Shahadat Hossain Azad of English department and professor Anowarul Haque Swapon were present.
PhD fellow M Sazzadur Rahman Titu presented his research article at the function under the supervision of professor Johurul Islam of Law department.
The fellow, Sazzadur Rahman, broadly explained in his research paper titled 'Role of Village Courts for Access to Justice in Bangladesh' about the types of Justice, access to justice, principle of access to justice and Justice and court system of Bangladesh.