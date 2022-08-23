DPS STS holds interschool debate competition

DPS STS School Dhaka has recently hosted a two-day debate competition at its senior campus.

Some 40 teams from over 30 schools of Dhaka participated in the competition and exhibited their skills of critical reasoning and oratory, read a press release on Tuesday.

It was the first ever interschool debate competition organised by the DPS STS debate club, where spectators witnessed thought-provoking exchange of ideas among some of the most creative young minds.