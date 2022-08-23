DPS STS holds interschool debate competition

The student-led event wrapped after a concert by school band “Ignite” and an open mic segment for all.
Regarding the competition, Dr Shivananda CS, principal of DPS STS School Dhaka said the art of oratory and generating logical counter arguments require higher degree of reasoning skills.
“Our students from DPS STS debate club have made me proud with their organising skills, as they have presented us with such a marvelous event. While 40 teams participated, hundreds of other students were also greatly motivated by their confident approach and strong approach with own perspectives,” he added.
The two-day long event was sponsored by Daraz Bangladesh and Baly Group, and was organised in partnership with Universal College Bangladesh – Monash College Programme, Bangladesh Finance, Toitomboor, Sepnil and Fashion Exclusive Bangladesh.