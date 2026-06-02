SUST: ‘Peace’ returns to halls, but many things remain ‘as before’

Before the 2024 mass uprising, getting a seat in the residential halls of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was difficult if one was not a “brother’s person”. Hall seats were divided among different groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Bangladesh Awami League that was in power at that time.

There were also allegations of torture in "guest rooms" for not participating in party programmes or not following seniors’ instructions. At the same time, students were concerned about the nuisance of drug users and muggers in different areas of the campus.

After the political change on 5 August that year, some visible changes have come in the university’s residential and administrative systems. With a new seat allocation policy, seats are being allocated based on departmental recommendation while incidents of ragging and political influence have decreased. Administrative work has also become automated.

However, students say that although there were many expectations after the uprising, many things have not changed. Food quality has not improved, and the medical centre remains another name for suffering. The reduction in cultural events has also reduced the vibrancy of campus life. Appointment of teachers with party identity in various administrative posts is also continuing as before.