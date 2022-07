Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday published the admission test results of the Cha unit under the fine arts faculty, UNB reports UNB.

DU vice-chancellor professor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman published the results from Abdul Motion Chowdhury virtual classroom in the presence of Fine Arts faculty dean Nisar Hossain.

Of a total of 6,156 examinees, only 241 successful students can now apply for admission against a total of 130 seats.