PEC exams not to be held this year

Primary and Ebtedayee completion examinations will not be held centrally this year due to evolving situation of novel coronavirus outbreak.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the primary and mass education ministry’s proposal in this regard.
All the respective educational institutions will take the final examination if it is possible to reopen the schools and madrasas.
State minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday.
According to the lesson plan of National Primary Education Academy, classes for another 50 days are required to hold the fifth grade completion examinations. But if the schools are not reopened in September, it would not be possible to complete the lessons of fifth grade in the available working days
The primary and mass education ministry sent a proposal a few days ago to the Prime Minister’s Office not to hold this examination.
On 6 August, in a meeting presided over by prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister’s Office, it was said to consider not to take primary completion examination.
According to the proposal sent to the prime minister, classes of primary schools remained suspended due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus infection since 18 March. Holidays have been extended until 31 August. If the schools are reopened in September, some guardians may not send their children to schools considering the situation of coronavirus. As a result, a discrimination might be created between those who will go to school and those who will not.
According to the lesson plan of National Primary Education Academy, classes for another 50 days are required to hold the fifth grade completion examinations. But if the schools are not reopened in September, it would not be possible to complete the lessons of fifth grade in the available working days.