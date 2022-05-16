Primary level students decrease by 1.45 million

Due to the corona outbreak, over the past two years the primary education completion exam and the annual exam were not held. After assessment on the basis of assignments, all the students were promoted to the next class. As a result, the dropout rate fell. At the same, as the schools had remained closed for two years at a stretch, many children, particularly of the pre-primary level, did not even get enrolled in school. This may have resulted in the fall in the total number of students.

Bangladesh formally has a one-year pre-primary education for children over five years old. After one year in pre-primary, a child is enrolled in Class 1 at the age of six.

According to 2021 records of Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS), the number of students at the secondary level in 2021 had dropped by 62,104 compared to the preceding year. There are presently 20,294 secondary schools in the country.

According to the primary education directorate, in 2019 there were over 20.1 million (2 crore 1 lakh) students at the primary level. In 2018 this had been 20,916,000 (2 crore 9 lakh 16 thousand).