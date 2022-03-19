Education

Primary schools to remain open till 20 Ramadan: State minister

BSS
Kurigram
Primary and mass education state minister Md Zakir Hossen
All primary schools of the country will remain open till 20 Ramadan to make up learning losses due to school closures during Covid-19 pandemic, state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen has said.

"All primary schools will remain open till 20 Ramadan. The decision has been taken to make up the losses induced by Covid-19 pandemic," he told the centenary celebration of Khanjanmara Government Primary School at Rowmari upazila in the district on Saturday.

He called upon the students to make optimum utilization of their time in learning to turn them worthy citizens as they are the future of the country.

Mentioning different development works of the government in education sector, Zakir said the government is reaching new books to students at the beginning of New Year.

Khanjanmara Government Primary School managing committee president Shahidul Islam Mandal chaired the function while Rowmari upazila Parishad chairman Sheikh Abdullah, upazila nirbahi officer Al Imran, upazila vice-chairman Mahmuda Akhter Smriti, divisional deputy director of department of primary education Mojahidul Islam, Kurigram district education officer Shahidul Islam, upazila education officer Nazrul Islam, Bandber union parishad chairman valiant freedom fighter Abdul Quader were present, among others.

Earlier, the state minister inaugurated the centenary celebration of the school by releasing balloons and cutting ribbon.

