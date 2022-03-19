Primary schools to remain open till 20 Ramadan: State minister

He called upon the students to make optimum utilization of their time in learning to turn them worthy citizens as they are the future of the country.
Mentioning different development works of the government in education sector, Zakir said the government is reaching new books to students at the beginning of New Year.
Khanjanmara Government Primary School managing committee president Shahidul Islam Mandal chaired the function while Rowmari upazila Parishad chairman Sheikh Abdullah, upazila nirbahi officer Al Imran, upazila vice-chairman Mahmuda Akhter Smriti, divisional deputy director of department of primary education Mojahidul Islam, Kurigram district education officer Shahidul Islam, upazila education officer Nazrul Islam, Bandber union parishad chairman valiant freedom fighter Abdul Quader were present, among others.
Earlier, the state minister inaugurated the centenary celebration of the school by releasing balloons and cutting ribbon.