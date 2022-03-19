Primary schools to remain open till 20 Ramadan: State minister

All primary schools of the country will remain open till 20 Ramadan to make up learning losses due to school closures during Covid-19 pandemic, state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen has said.

"All primary schools will remain open till 20 Ramadan. The decision has been taken to make up the losses induced by Covid-19 pandemic," he told the centenary celebration of Khanjanmara Government Primary School at Rowmari upazila in the district on Saturday.