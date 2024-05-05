IBA-Mubarak Ali Case Centre opens new horizons in business studies
The IBA-Mubarak Ali Case Centre was officially inaugurated on Friday (3 May). The joint initiative of Mubarak Ali Foundation and Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) is a milestone in the country's business education.
At the inauguration event held at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka, the life and achievements of Mubarak Ali were celebrated. As a farsighted and successful entrepreneur and a man of great kindness, Mubarak Ali remains a role model in the field of business and education in Bangladesh.
The inaugural event started with the cutting of a ribbon at the IBA campus. The event later held at the Grand Ballroom in Hotel Intercontinental was attended by persons eminent in the fields of education and business. It was said that the IBA Mubarak Ali Case Centre would bring positive changes to business studies in the country and develop the business education sector in accordance of global standards.
We are happy to be partnering with IBA Mubarak Ali Case Centre. This initiative will showcase Bangladesh's business potential on the global platform. It will also serve as an example as how meaningful partnership can bring about positive change.Dviwesh Mehta, Harvard Business Publishing Education's South Asia and Middle East Regional Director
Setting a role model in education
Highlighting the reason behind this initiative, the founders of Mubarak Ali Foundation, Amreen Bashir Ali and Tanveer Ali, said that the IBA Mubarak Ali Case Centre would not merely serve as an academic institution, but also illuminate the way for the expansion of relevant and pragmatic education. It would serve in building future leadership, equipped with facing global challenges in the business world.
Pointing to this partnership initiative, IBS director Professor Mohammad A Momen said, "Partnership with renowned institutions like Harvard Business School and the Indian Institute of Management Bengalaru will enrich our curriculum and teaching methods as well as set up a new precedence in the country's business studies."
Global partnership efforts
This partnership with Harvard Business School Publishing and Indian Institute of Management will play an important role creating and publishing case studies in the light of Bangladesh's business sector. This will ensure that the students will gain an insight into the challenges and opportunities of the emerging markets.
Friday marked the first anniversary of Mubarak Ali's death. The IBA Mubarak Ali Case centre has been established in memory of his commendable life and achievements
Harvard Business Publishing Education's South Asia and Middle East Regional Director Dviwesh Mehta said, "We are happy to be partnering with IBA Mubarak Ali Case Centre. This initiative will showcase Bangladesh's business potential on the global platform. It will also serve as an example as how meaningful partnership can bring about positive change."
Dean of the Decision Sciences Faculty of the Indian Institute of management Bengalaru (IIMB) Professor Dinesh Kumar said, " IIMB is pleased to partner with IBA Mubarak Ali Centre. This partnership will serve as a platform to display Bangladesh's business model before the world."
Towards a future of sustainable development
The late founder and managing director of Olympic Industries Mubarak Ali over the past four decades took this business establishment to the pinnacle of success.
Friday marked the first anniversary of Mubarak Ali's death. The IBA Mubarak Ali Case centre has been established in memory of his commendable life and achievements. The Mubarak Ali Foundation takes similar initiatives to promote excellence in education, arts and architecture.
In the field of arts, this foundation supports the Frieze Art Fair Emerging Artist Prize in London.