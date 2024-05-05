IBA-Mubarak Ali Case Centre opens new horizons in business studies

The IBA-Mubarak Ali Case Centre was officially inaugurated on Friday (3 May). The joint initiative of Mubarak Ali Foundation and Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) is a milestone in the country's business education.

At the inauguration event held at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka, the life and achievements of Mubarak Ali were celebrated. As a farsighted and successful entrepreneur and a man of great kindness, Mubarak Ali remains a role model in the field of business and education in Bangladesh.