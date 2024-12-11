DU, DIU among top 650 global universities in QS sustainability ranking
Dhaka University has advanced three notches to 634th position while Daffodil International University made a big stride to 690th from the previous year’s 901-920 position in ‘QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025’.
These are the two Bangladeshi universities featured inside 1000 global universities in the rankings published recently.
The sustainability rankings highlight the universities that are excelling in social and environmental sustainability. These rankings assess universities' contributions to sustainability, focusing on three pivotal pillars: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance.
DU attained the rank with an overall score of 55.9 and DIU’s score was 53.5.
13 other Bangladeshi universities have also been included in the rankings. Their global rankings are as follows: Rajshahi University (1081-1100 bracket), Chittagong University (1101-1120), North South University (1141-1160), East West University and Jahangirnagar University (1301-1350), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University and Bangladesh Agricultural University (1351-1400), American International University-Bangladesh, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and BRAC University (1401-1450), Independent University, Bangladesh, Khulna University, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology: (1501+ bracket).
University of Toronto of Canada secured top position in the rankings securing a perfect score of 100 while ETH Zurich was positioned second followed by Lund University, Sweden; University of California, Berkeley, USA; UCL, UK and University of British Columbia, Canada.