DU, DIU among top 650 global universities in QS sustainability ranking

Dhaka University has advanced three notches to 634th position while Daffodil International University made a big stride to 690th from the previous year’s 901-920 position in ‘QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025’.

These are the two Bangladeshi universities featured inside 1000 global universities in the rankings published recently.

The sustainability rankings highlight the universities that are excelling in social and environmental sustainability. These rankings assess universities' contributions to sustainability, focusing on three pivotal pillars: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance.

DU attained the rank with an overall score of 55.9 and DIU’s score was 53.5.