University of London delegation visits Dhaka
Representatives from the University of London are in Dhaka this week to meet with students who are studying on its distant learning programmes. A team visited two recognised teaching centres (RTCs) that the University works with in Bangladesh, said a press release.
Thanks to the flexibility of the University of London’s courses, students from Bangladesh can choose to study at any of the country’s seven recognised teaching centres which are affiliated with the University of London, or to study independently online.
Currently more than 1,600 students across Bangladesh choose to study a wide range of courses including Bachelor of Laws LLB (Hons) and CertHE in Common Law.
A University of London law degree (LLB) certifies that students who have successfully completed the course have achieved globally recognised standards. Speaking about the visit, University of London Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Mary Stiasny OBE said,“The University of London has been working with partners in Bangladesh for nearly 40 years and has strong links with RTCs across the country. We know that students in Bangladesh are passionate about the benefits that education can bring and we are looking forward to meeting students who are studying on our courses and hearing their stories. Later this year we will be sharing those stories to inspire people across Bangladesh to consider higher education and consider studying with University of London.”
The team met students at the London College of Legal Studies (South) in Dhaka on 15 February. The college was established in August 2004 with the aim of providing high quality education/tuition for students who are interested in qualifying as Barristers of the English and Welsh Bar.
They interviewed students and gathering their first-hand experience of what it’s like to study the University of London’s highly regarded degree courses while living in Bangladesh. They also found out how a University of London degree will help students to achieve their career goals.
On 16 February, the team moved onto Bhuiyan Academy, the oldest recognised teaching centre in Bangladesh. Bhuiyan Academy offers a range of high-quality courses from LLB to BSc Business Administration in modern facilities and has offered University of London programmes since 1989.
LCLS (South) Official mentioned, “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable achievements of our alumni, Mohammad Taqi Yasir, a graduate of University of London, who has not only excelled in his academic journey but has also been recognized with prestigious awards like the British Council Alumni Award and Forbes 30 under 30 for his social impact. As we continue to foster a dynamic environment for our students, we look forward to inspiring more success stories and contributing to the growth and development of our global community.”
Bhuiyan Academy mentioned, “We are a forward-thinking quality education provider institution that has offered University of London programmes since 1989. With a diverse faculty, many distinguished in their fields, the Academy ensures a supportive environment for students. Student progression is regularly monitored through classes and assessments while mock trials, debates and seminars are arranged to gain legal experience. With our spectacular setting and network of alumni we strive for excellence."
Many University of London law graduates have advanced to become advocates to the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, or hold other prestigious legal roles. These include advocates of the Dhaka Bar Association, Advocates of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, and advocates of the district and session court, Chittagong.