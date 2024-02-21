University of London delegation visits Dhaka

Currently more than 1,600 students across Bangladesh choose to study a wide range of courses including Bachelor of Laws LLB (Hons) and CertHE in Common Law.

A University of London law degree (LLB) certifies that students who have successfully completed the course have achieved globally recognised standards. Speaking about the visit, University of London Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Mary Stiasny OBE said,“The University of London has been working with partners in Bangladesh for nearly 40 years and has strong links with RTCs across the country. We know that students in Bangladesh are passionate about the benefits that education can bring and we are looking forward to meeting students who are studying on our courses and hearing their stories. Later this year we will be sharing those stories to inspire people across Bangladesh to consider higher education and consider studying with University of London.”