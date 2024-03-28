DU admission test results published
The admission test results of Dhaka University undergraduate programmes in different units have been published.
A total of 10,000 students passed the admission test.
DU vice chancellor professor ASM Maksud Kamal announced the result on Thursday afternoon at Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom.
A total of 4,582 out of 34,367 applicants passed in business faculty unit. The pass rate is 13.33 per cent in this unit.
As many as 109,363 students participated in the science unit. Of them, 9,723 students passed. The pass rate is 8.89 per cent
The pass rate is 11.75 per cent in fine arts unit. A total of 530 out 4,510 students passed in the admission test of this unit.