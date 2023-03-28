CU online admission process begins from 30 March

The CU authority published the admission circular on its website today, Tuesday. All applications must be submitted online.
This year, there is an opportunity to participate in the admission test for the second time at CU but five marks will be deducted from the admission seeker's total marks, the notice added.
The CU has 48 departments and six institutes and admission seekers will compete for some 4,926 seats in total. The admission test will be held under four units and two sub-units.
Further details of the admission process will be available at the CU website
www.cu.ac.bd.