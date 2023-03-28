Education

CU online admission process begins from 30 March

BSS
Chattogram
Photo showing the entrance of the Chittagong UniversityProthom Alo file photo

The online application process for admission in the first-year honours of Chittagong University (CU) under 2022-2023 academic session will begin from 30 March.

Starting from 12pm on 30 March, the application process will continue till 12am on 12 April.

This was disclosed through a notice, signed by CU deputy registrar of the academic branch and member secretary of the admission committee SM Akbar Hossain, on Tuesday morning.

The CU authority published the admission circular on its website today, Tuesday. All applications must be submitted online.

This year, there is an opportunity to participate in the admission test for the second time at CU but five marks will be deducted from the admission seeker's total marks, the notice added.

The CU has 48 departments and six institutes and admission seekers will compete for some 4,926 seats in total. The admission test will be held under four units and two sub-units.

Further details of the admission process will be available at the CU website

www.cu.ac.bd.

