CU online admission process begins from 30 March

The online application process for admission in the first-year honours of Chittagong University (CU) under 2022-2023 academic session will begin from 30 March.

Starting from 12pm on 30 March, the application process will continue till 12am on 12 April.

This was disclosed through a notice, signed by CU deputy registrar of the academic branch and member secretary of the admission committee SM Akbar Hossain, on Tuesday morning.