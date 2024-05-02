Secondary schools to open Saturday, primary on Sunday

Classes will resume in all educational institutions from Saturday at secondary level. The education ministry declared this on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the primary schools will reopen from Sunday.

All schools, collegess, madrasahs and technical educational institutions were supposed to reopen on 21 April after Ramadan, Eid and other holidays but the closure was extended due to heatwave until 28 April as there were reports of several students fell sick in the classroom.

But just after taking classes for a day, the high schools were closed in five districts including Dhaka.