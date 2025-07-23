Have no intention to resign: Education adviser
The students staged a demonstration on Tuesday on an allegation of 'unprofessionalism' over the postponement of HSC and equivalent examination in connection with casualties in the fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College campus in the capital's Uttara.
The demonstrators demanded the resignation of the education adviser, CR Abrar.
However, the education adviser said he does not think he had any lapses in his action. So he has no intention to tender his resignation.
However, if the recruiters think he had lapses and they want his resignation, he would definitely resign, CR Abrar added.
The education adviser made the remarks while answering a query during talking to newsmen at the secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.
Before talking to newsmen, CR Abrar held a meeting with energy adviser Mohammad Fouzul Kabir Khan.
The fighter jet crashed on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, 32 deaths have been confirmed and at least 164 injured.
Following the accident, students from some colleges were raising demand to postponed the HSC and equivalent examination of Tuesday. The decision of postponement of examination was disclosed by the government at 2:45am on Tuesday. Many expressed anger over it.
A large number of students staged a demonstration inside the secretariat demanding the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.
Amid the demonstration, Senior secretary to the Ministry of Education, Siddique Zobair, was withdrawn.
Newsmen today, Wednesday made a query to the education adviser over his resignation and the education secretary.
He answered that the secretary has been relieved. This is a decision of a high-powered committee. He was not involved in that decision.