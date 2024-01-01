45th BCS: Written test may start from last week of January

The postponed written test of 45th BCS examinations might be held between 20 and 26 January.

Preferring not to be named, a senior official of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) told Prothom Alo, “The written examination would be taken after the general election, tentatively at the end of January. It might be between 20 and 26 January.”

He said BPSC has taken preparation to take the written test by this time.