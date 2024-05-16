NSU ranked in THE Young University Rankings 2024
North South University (NSU) has ranked in the 301-350 band of the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024 which is a list of the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger, reported a press release.
The 2024 ranking includes 673 universities. THE Young University uses 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons to rank global universities created since 1974.
The performance indicators are grouped into five areas, namely teaching (the learning environment), research environment (volume, income, and reputation), research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence, and research influence), international outlook (staff, students and research), and industry (income and patents).
Fifteen Bangladeshi universities submitted data for this league table, but only four of them have ranked. While NSU tops the league table, BRAC University is ranked second, Khulna University third, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology fourth. Last year NSU was the only university from Bangladesh to be ranked in this list.
The vice-chancellor of NSU, professor Atiqul Islam expressed his contentment about the university’s achievement in the global platform while congratulating the other three universities for making it to this list.
The vice-chancellor also added, “We hope this is just the beginning of greater things that are in store for NSU. Today's ranking proves we are moving in the right direction to achieve even more.”