Rajshahi University turns 69 amid hope and despair

Rajshahi University (RU) is a prestigious seat of learning in the domain of higher education and research in the neglected northern region of Bangladesh. Considering the number of students, it is the country’s second largest university, hovering between past glory and present despair. Located on the green landscape of Motihar, adjacent to the river Padma, it has witnessed many of the nation’s historical upheavals since its inception.

The institution is now buzzing with over 38,000 students, 1200 teachers and 2500 administrative plus supportive staff. There are 12 faculties, 58 departments, 13 academic buildings, 17 residential halls, an international dormitory for foreign students and other researchers pursuing higher degrees along with 6 higher research institutes.

As an aftermath of the demand for a university in the northern area of the then East Pakistan, the Rajshahi University Act 1953 was enacted and the university came into being on 6 July 1953. It started momentous journey academically in 1954 with only 161 students and 20 teachers in 6 departments under 3 faculties.