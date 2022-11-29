SDG Network of Future Leaders launched

SDGs Network of Future Leaders, a platform of youth enthusiasts and problem solvers was launched at the seminar. The platform is to act as a voice on SDGs realisation through talks, discussions, debates and idea generation.
Zuena Aziz highlighted the roles of different stakeholders in SDGs realisation. She said the youth have played a fundamental role in socio-cultural and economic development of society. To realize the vision of 2041, youth should play a significant role and she was very happy that a network has been launched by ICE Center to address this issue.
Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun said that innovation is critical to address the SDGs and he said that the South Korean government will work on this issue in partnership with the University of Dhaka especially by addressing entrepreneurial initiatives to address SDGs in the project titled 'Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to Promote Youth Entrepreneurship (PYE)'.
Md. Rashedur Rahman, while highlighting the research, education, governance and external leadership, said that university as an institution should be considered in policy formulation and voice of student leaders has the utmost importance in realizing the SDGs.
Professor Dr. Fakhrul Alam said that university is a place where ideas and ideologies are developed. If universities are taken seriously in SDGs realization then whole society will be benefitted.
Kamran T Rahman in his speech highlighted the need of collaborative initiatives from industries and other stakeholders.
Sheikh Saifur Rahman encouraged the youth to work for the neglected industries for the sake of sustainable development. He said that whoever is working on sustainable development goals ought to know their own roots and gain profound knowledge on our own country first. The practice of 'Know Thyself' is a must now.
Professor Khondoker Bazlul Haque in his concluding remarks mentioned that the 4IR and French revolution were greatly influenced by the educational institutions and now in SDGs realisation, universities also can play a significant role.
An essay competition was organised earlier on the same topic and in the prize giving ceremony followed by this seminar, some winners shared their voice and highlighted the fact that university is a hub of diversified minds and it should focus on collaboration, not competition for SDGs realisation.