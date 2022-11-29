SDG Network of Future Leaders launched

SDGs Network of Future Leaders, a platform of youth enthusiasts and problem solvers was launched at the seminar. The platform is to act as a voice on SDGs realisation through talks, discussions, debates and idea generation.

Zuena Aziz highlighted the roles of different stakeholders in SDGs realisation. She said the youth have played a fundamental role in socio-cultural and economic development of society. To realize the vision of 2041, youth should play a significant role and she was very happy that a network has been launched by ICE Center to address this issue.

Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun said that innovation is critical to address the SDGs and he said that the South Korean government will work on this issue in partnership with the University of Dhaka especially by addressing entrepreneurial initiatives to address SDGs in the project titled 'Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to Promote Youth Entrepreneurship (PYE)'.