HSC results in October: Edu ministry
The government has approved the publishing of the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations.
A process is on to publish the HSC results by October, professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board told UNB on Wednesday.
The education ministry took the decision to evaluate the copies of those subjects the students appeared for the examinations this year.
Besides, the subject mapping method will be used for other subjects based on the SSC results.
However, the date of publishing the results has not been finalised yet.
The HSC and equivalent exams began across the country on June 30. A total of 14,50,790 students from nine general education Boards, Madrasha Board and Technical Board appeared for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres.
After eight days of exams, all exams scheduled for 18 July were postponed due to the situation created amid the quota reform movement.
After that, the government postponed the exams three more times.
Finally, after postponing all the exams, a new schedule was published starting from 11 August. According to that, the written exams were supposed to end by 8 September.
On 24 August, the Ministry of Education decided to cancel all the remaining HSC exams. This decision came in response to demands from some students who stormed the secretariat on that day.