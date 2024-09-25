HSC results in October: Edu ministry

The government has approved the publishing of the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations.

A process is on to publish the HSC results by October, professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board told UNB on Wednesday.

The education ministry took the decision to evaluate the copies of those subjects the students appeared for the examinations this year.

Besides, the subject mapping method will be used for other subjects based on the SSC results.

However, the date of publishing the results has not been finalised yet.