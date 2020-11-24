Refugee Studies Unit of BRAC University starts journey

Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University on Tuesday celebrated the official start of the Refugee Studies Unit (RSU) virtually, reports news agency UNB.

The establishment of RSU is a major step in furthering CPJ’s vision to support Bangladesh’s humanitarian and development sectors in building expertise and skills for peace building, justice and social cohesion, said a press release.

In order to support the Rohingya humanitarian response as a knowledge partner, CPJ began developing RSU in 2018 to generate knowledge, understanding and capacities for the intersecting crises of statelessness, displacement and forced migration affecting Bangladesh.

As a central element of CPJ’s strategic plan for 2021-2023, RSU will build a research agenda and focus on four thematic areas in order to ensure appropriate and empirically informed responses by policymakers, donors and the humanitarian community that meet the needs of refugees and others living in fragile settings.