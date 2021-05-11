Registration of Covid-19 vaccine for RU students begins

The online registration process for Covid-19 vaccination of Rajshahi University (RU) students has begun, reports UNB.

All the students have been asked to include and register their names through the link of https://sites.ru.ac.bd/studentnid/login/php.

A notice signed by Professor Babul Islam, director of Information Communication and Technology Centre, on Monday urged the students to complete their registration process with their respective NID numbers by 24 May.

Since 17 March last year, academic activities of the university remained closed for an indefinite period like other educational institutions in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.