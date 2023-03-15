Single test for varsity admission from next year: Dipu Moni

Acknowledging some problems and limitations in the cluster system of the university admission test in 2022-2023 sessions, the minister said the problems will be addressed in future.
The cluster method admission test was introduced in 2021-22 academic year, bringing 32 public universities under a single umbrella to enroll students on the basis of a merit list.
Replying to a question about ragging at the educational institutions, Dipu Moni said it as a social menace and coordinated effort is needed to prevent it.
She also sought cooperation from the media to address the social problem.
A total of 18 science colleges participated in the fair this year.