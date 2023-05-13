Cyclone Mocha: NU postpones exams slated for Sunday

Due to the approaching storm Mocha, the National University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Sunday, 14 May.
A press release from the university's public relations office announced the postponement on Friday night, and said a revised schedule for the halted exams will be declared later, reports UNB.
The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee also announced the postponement of Sunday's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams under five boards – Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, Madrasa, and Technical.
The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha was located in the east central Bay of Bengal and is moving north-northeastward. It was centered approximately 930 kilometers south-southwest of Chattogram port, 860 kilometers south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 890 kilometers south-southwest of Mongla Port, and 855 kilometers south-southwest of Payra port around on Friday afternoon.
As a precautionary measure, maritime ports of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, and Payra have been advised to lower local warning signal number 4 and instead hoist great danger signal number 8.
The coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, and their offshore islands and chars will come under the great danger signal number 8.