Internship programme for HSNR, Germany students at BUFT

The closing ceremony for the internship programme involving students from Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences (HSNR), Germany, took place at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) on 7 March 2024.

Abdullah Hil Rakib, member of BoT, BUFT and managing director of Team Group, was present at the event as the chief guest, while SM Mahfuzur Rahman, vice chancellor of BUFT presided over the ceremony, says a press release.