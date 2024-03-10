Internship programme for HSNR, Germany students at BUFT
The closing ceremony for the internship programme involving students from Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences (HSNR), Germany, took place at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) on 7 March 2024.
Abdullah Hil Rakib, member of BoT, BUFT and managing director of Team Group, was present at the event as the chief guest, while SM Mahfuzur Rahman, vice chancellor of BUFT presided over the ceremony, says a press release.
Moshiul Azam Shajal, and Mohammed Nasir, members of BoT, BUFT were present as the special guests. Ayub Nabi Khan, pro vice chancellor of BUFT delivered the welcome speech.
Seven interns from Niederrhein University engaged in a month-long internship with the BUFT-nominated Team Group.
At the event, the students shared insightful experiences from their internships, including visits to local factories and elaborate accounts of their participation in international trade fair, book fair, and explorations at places like Dhaka University and Cox's Bazar.
The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the Registrar, Deans, Chairmen, and Directors of different departments, as well as teachers and officials from BUFT.
The educational agreement between BUFT and HSNR, initiated in 2000, was renewed for the third time on 4 October 2023. The agreement will continue to facilitate research initiatives, student-faculty exchange programmes, and collaborative activities between the two institutions.