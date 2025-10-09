Education

HSC results likely on 16 Oct

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Students taking the HSC examination at Azimpur Government Girls School and College centre in Dhaka on 26 June 2025.Prothom Alo file photo

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are likely to be published on 16 October, according to sources in the Dhaka Education Board.

A proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Education to publish the results of this year’s HSC examinations on October 16, the Dhaka education board source said on Thursday, 9 October.

This year’s HSC and equivalent written examinations ended on 19 August, and the practical tests were held from 21 to 31 August. More than 1.2 million students took part in the exams.

This year, a total of 1,251,111 students appeared under 11 education boards—among them, 618,015 male and 633,096 female students. The examinations were held at 2,797 centers across the country.

Besides, 86,102 took part in the exams under the Madrasah Education Board (Alim), and 109,611 under the Technical Education Board.

