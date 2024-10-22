Failed HSC candidates lock Mymensingh Education Board gates with officials inside

A group of failed students locked the main gate of Mymensingh Education Board, demanding the cancellation of HSC results on Tuesday afternoon.

They laid a siege to the education board at 12:00 pm and locked the main gate at 2:00pm, which led to the confinement of officials.

Officials including the chairman appeared at the main gate and tried to convince the students. After 1:00pm, students created chaos and entered the board.

In an attempt to convince the agitating students, chairman Abu Taher said, "The deputy commissioner conveyed the demands to the higher authorities. We have also conveyed. Without a decision from the higher authorities, we cannot give any decision from our end."