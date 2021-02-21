RU students give 24-hr ultimatum for hall reopening

Rajshahi University students have staged demonstrations for the 2nd consecutive day on Sunday and give a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities concerned for reopening of all the dormitories of the university, reports UNB.

They brought out a procession from behind the central library of the university and staged demonstrations in front of the vice chancellor’s residence.

They also threatened to go for a tougher movement unless the university authorities open the residential halls within 24 hours.

Addressing the protest rally, Islamic History and Culture department student Mahmud Saki said, “Jahangirnagar University students started unlocking the main gates of their residential halls but we haven’t yet done such thing. That does not mean that we will not do such thing.”