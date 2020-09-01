RUET celebrates 17th founding anniversary

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has observed “University Day” marking its 17th founding anniversary on Tuesday in limited scale amid novel coronavirus pandemic, reports BSS.

The day’s programme began in the morning with releasing balloons and festoons followed by hoisting of the national flag and the university flag.

Vice chancellor professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh opened the daylong programmes. Registrar professor Selim Hossain, Students Welfare director professor Rabiul Awal, civil engineering faculty dean professor Iqbal Matin and electronic and computer science engineering faculty dean professor Jahurul Islam Sarker were present on the occasion.