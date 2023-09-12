Primeasia University initiates permanent campus construction contract

Primeasia University officially started building its permanent campus, said a press release.
An agreement was signed between Primeasia University and INFICOM SA Construction BD Ltd, a well-known construction company, to this end on Monday at the university’s boardroom in the capital.
Professor Iffat Jahan, vice-chancellor (acting) of Primeasia University, and Sohel Aziz, chairman of INFICOM Construction BD Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective sides.
Md Raihan Azad, vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees, professor Suvamoy Datta, pro-vice-chancellor, Brig Gen (Retd.) Kazi ASM Arif, registrar, and heads and directors from various academic departments were also present.
Kazim Ehsanul Haque, executive director of INFICOM Construction BD Ltd, also played a crucial part in this endeavour.