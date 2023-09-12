Primeasia University initiates permanent campus construction contract

Professor Iffat Jahan, vice-chancellor (acting) of Primeasia University, and Sohel Aziz, chairman of INFICOM Construction BD Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective sides.

Md Raihan Azad, vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees, professor Suvamoy Datta, pro-vice-chancellor, Brig Gen (Retd.) Kazi ASM Arif, registrar, and heads and directors from various academic departments were also present.